Broncos' Brandon Marshall: Won't play Sunday
Marshall (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
Marshall is out the the fourth consecutive game despite being limited in practice this week. The team is looking for him to log a full practice session to be sure he isn't at risk of re-injury. Josey Jewell will figure to draw another start in place of Marshall on Sunday.
