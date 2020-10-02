McManus converted field goals for 40, 54, and 53 yards during Thursday's 37-28 win over the Jets. He added four point-after conversions.

First-time starter Brett Rypien didn't do McManus many favors in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. With the Broncos down by one, Rypien took a 10-yard grounding penalty on third down, forcing McManus to try from 53-yards out. He nailed it for his second field goal of 50 or more yards of the quarter. The Temple product is on pace to tie his career-best field-goal percentage for a season (85.7% in 2015) and shatter his career mark for conversion of 40 yards or more (14 in 2018).