Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for nine points

McManus converted field goals of 34 and 26 yards and all three of his point-after tries during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Lions.

McManus snapped a two-game streak in which he kicked just a single field goal. Still, he's seventh in the league with 26 made field goals and his 11 conversion of at least 40 yards are tied for fifth in the league. The season ends Sunday against a Raiders team against whom McManus converted three of four field goal attempts in Week 1.