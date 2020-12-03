McManus was away from the team Thursday with an excused absence for personal reasons, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

As Kils points out, McManus is expected to rejoin the Friday ahead of it's game Sunday against the Chiefs, so the kicker isn't in jeopardy of missing action. McManus connected on a career-long 58-yard field goal in last Sunday's loss to New Orleans, and with Drew Lock officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, he could have more opportunities to score points in Week 13.