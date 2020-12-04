site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Back at practice Friday
1 min read
McManus (personal) returned to practice as expected Friday, Troy Renck of ABC Denver7 reports.
McManus missed Thursday's practice with an excused personal absence but was back in the fold Friday. He should be all systems go for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
