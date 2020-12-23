McManus will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and will rejoin the Broncos for practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

McManus was placed on the list Dec. 14 after being deemed a close contact of an individual infected by COVID-19. Though he continued to test negative for the virus in the days that followed, the timing of McManus' placement on the list left him unavailable for Saturday's 48-19 loss to the Bills. Now that he's been reinstated to the roster, McManus will settle back in as the Broncos' kicker in place of Taylor Russolino, who moved back to the practice squad following the Week 15 loss.