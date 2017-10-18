Broncos' Brandon McManus: Battling the yips
McManus converted an extra point and 28-yard field goal during Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants, but shanked a 35-yard attempt and had a 53-yarder blocked.
McManus has already tied his career high in missed field goals with five. Most troubling for the big-legged kicker, he has converted just one of his four attempts outside of 40 yards. If not for the giant contract he signed just before the season, Denver might be looking elsewhere for a kicker right now. Fortunately, you are not similarly on the hook financially. Drop McManus until he shapes up.
