Play

Broncos' Brandon McManus: Blanked against Chiefs

McManus missed a 45-yard field goal on his only attempt in Week 7's 30-6 loss to the Chiefs.

McManus watched the Broncos fail on their two-point conversion after scoring on their first drive, then missed wide right once called upon in the second quarter. His goose egg brought his season average down a full point, but he'll hope this Sunday's game in Indianapolis' dome helps him finally move past 44 points.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories