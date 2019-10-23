Broncos' Brandon McManus: Blanked against Chiefs
McManus missed a 45-yard field goal on his only attempt in Week 7's 30-6 loss to the Chiefs.
McManus watched the Broncos fail on their two-point conversion after scoring on their first drive, then missed wide right once called upon in the second quarter. His goose egg brought his season average down a full point, but he'll hope this Sunday's game in Indianapolis' dome helps him finally move past 44 points.
