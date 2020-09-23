McManus converted two of three field goals -- from 49- and 27-yards out -- and made an extra-point during Sunday's 26-21 loss in Pittsburgh. He missed a 58-yard attempt.

McManus attempted his first three field-goal tries of the season after signing his megadeal to remain in Denver just prior to the start of the season. No one will begrudge McManus for missing a 58-yarder in a very difficult stadium to kick in, but how McManus performs with longer kicks bears watching. He's been nearly automatic from inside 50 yards since the start of 2018, converting 47 of his 49 attempts. Despite a huge leg, however, he's just six for 15 from 50 and out.