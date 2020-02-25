Broncos' Brandon McManus: Coming back in 2020
The Broncos picked up McManus' $1 million option for 2020, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
McManus is coming off another solid year with Denver, as he connected on 29 of 34 field goals (85.3 percent) and 25 of 26 extra points. The 28-year-old kicker hit four of seven kicks from beyond 50 yards, and he's poised to be the Broncos' starter again in 2020.
