Broncos' Brandon McManus: Connects on two attempts

McManus hit field goals of 43 and 32 yards during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

McManus almost nixed Denver's comeback attempt with a missed PAT that was called back for offsides. McManus remains fairly automatic inside of 50 yards, and -- though probably not ideal for Broncos fans -- continues to benefit from being on a team that consistently puts together drives, but struggles once entering opponents' territory.

