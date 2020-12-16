McManus is isolating at the team hotel after coming into close contact with a non-team affiliated COVID-infected individual, but the kicker continues to test negative for the virus, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

McManus previously stated that he intends to suit up Saturday against the Bills, and his negative tests may give him a chance to do so, though the kicker will need to be officially removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list before he can hope to play. Taylor Russolino is in line to take over Denver's kicking duties should McManus fail to earn clearance before game day.