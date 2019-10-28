Broncos' Brandon McManus: Converts chip shots
McManus converted both of his field-goal attempts, from 29 and 21-yards out, and a point-after attempt during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.
The Broncos probably wish they saw McManus on the field under different circumstances Sunday as both of his field goals came after promising drives died near the Colts' goal. The Broncos' offensive woes kind of help and hurt McManus at the same time. The offense's inability to get into the end zone has contributed to the Temple product ranking seventh in the league with 14 field goals on the season. The offense has been good enough, however, to make many of those attempts inside of 40 yards. Of the 10 kickers with at least 14 makes, McManus is tied for second-fewest field goals of over 40 yards, just five.
