Broncos' Brandon McManus: Converts only attempt

McManus made a 31-yard field goal en route to three points in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins.

McManus did all that was asked of him in Sunday's contest, which saw the Broncos continue to struggle mightily on offense. The kicker has scored five points or fewer in three straight games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories