Broncos' Brandon McManus: Converts only attempt
McManus made a 31-yard field goal en route to three points in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins.
McManus did all that was asked of him in Sunday's contest, which saw the Broncos continue to struggle mightily on offense. The kicker has scored five points or fewer in three straight games.
