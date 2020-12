McManus made one of two field-goal attempts and his lone PAT during Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.

The 29-year-old converted from 53 yards during the first quarter, but he missed wide left on a 57-yard field goal shortly before halftime. It's his first missed field goal since Week 2, which was also a 50-plus yard attempt. McManus is 22-for-24 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-20 on PATs through 12 games this season.