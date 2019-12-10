Broncos' Brandon McManus: Coverts all five PATs
McManus connected on all five of his point-after attempts and a 36-yard field goal during Sunday's 38-24 win over Houston.
Sunday's five point-afters were McManus' most since Week 7 of 2018, a testament to just how bad Denver's offense has been of late. The team has seemed to turn a corner with rookie Drew Lock, leading to more opportunities for McManus, but the Broncos will be tested Sunday in Kansas City. The Chiefs, in Week 7, kept McManus to the only scoreless game of his career.
