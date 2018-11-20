Broncos' Brandon McManus: Delivers game-winner
McManus hit both of his extra-point attempts and a 34-yard field goal during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.
After missing attempts of over 50 yards right before halftime and to end the game against Houston in Week 9, McManus buried a 34-yarder to give the Broncos the last-second win. The Temple product is a perfect 24 for 24 on extra-point attempts and 12 for 12 on field goals of less than 50 yards this season.
