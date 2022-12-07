McManus didn't practice Wednesday due to a right quadriceps injury, but coach Nathaniel Hackett isn't concerned about the issue and won't bring in another kicker, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.

McManus connected from 52, 41 and 50 yards before leaving a 63-yard attempt short as time time expired in the Broncos' 10-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 13. The kicker appears to have picked up a groin injury during the contest, but the issue appears to be minor. McManus will have two more days to return to practice before Denver needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.