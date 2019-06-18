Broncos' Brandon McManus: Facing competition
McManus is facing competition from fellow placekicker Taylor Bertolet during minicamp, FoxSports.com reports.
McManus was drafted by the Broncos in 2014 and is entering his sixth season with the team. He made just 20-of-25 field goal attempts last season, but converted all 35 of his extra-points. This is likely a case of Denver looking to make sure the 27-year-old does not get complacent, as head coach Vic Fangio stated Bertolet, "would have to knock him out like in a heavyweight battle" in order to win the job.
