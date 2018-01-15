Broncos' Brandon McManus: Finishes 2017 with 99 points
McManus was 24 for 32 on field-goal attempts and 27 for 27 on extra-point attempts in 2017. His season long was from 57 yards.
McManus was like one of people whose luck turns bad after winning the lottery. He signed a big contract extension opening day and promptly shanked five of his first 13 field-goal attempts. He settled down a bit down the stretch, but he was notably less reliable from short range, missing on three of 20 attempts from 39 yards and in in 2017 after hitting all 39 such attempts in 2015 and 2016. Denver fired special teams coordinator Brock Olivo at season's end and brought in veteran Tom McMahon. It'll be interesting to see if the switch gets McManus back to being the kicker Denver thought it was paying top-dollar for at the beginning of the year.
