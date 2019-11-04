Broncos' Brandon McManus: Flawless versus Browns

McManus converted his only field-goal attempt, from 43 yards, and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 24-19 win over the Browns.

McManus did all he was asked during the Week 9 victory. He's made 15 of 18 field-goal attempts and 12 of 13 extra-point tries on the year. After the Broncos' bye, McManus is slated for a tough Week 10 contest against the Vikings.