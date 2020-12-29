McManus converted an extra point and field goals of 30, 50 and 52 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss at the Chargers.

McManus' leg from 50-plus yards kept the Broncos in the game Sunday, but it was his uncharacteristic miss earlier that contributed to the Broncos' loss. McManus shanked a 42-yard attempt early in the second quarter and, after the play was called back for a defensive off-sides, McManus hit the upright on the 37-yard retry. It was McManus' first miss from inside 40 yards since Week 5 of the 2017 season. He'll look to start a new streak Sunday against Las Vegas, against whom McManus converted an extra point and field goals of 50 and 33 yards in Week 10.