McManus will be heading to the reserve-COVID list, per his personal Twitter account.

McManus adds that his close-contact with a COVID-infected individual took place outside of Broncos headquarters and that it is his intention to still suit up against the Bills on Saturday. McManus's confidence aside, the news does place his availability in jeopardy given the short week. If he's able to play, he'll be coming off one of the roughest outings of his career in which he missed two of four point-after attempts.