McManus converted 28 of 34 field goals and 24 of 27 point-after attempts in 2020.
McManus was handed a big contract early in the season and delivered mixed results. One one hand, he led the league with 10 field goals of 50 or more yards. On the other, his field-goal conversion rate was just above his career average and he missed as many point-after attempts in 2020 as he had in his entire career heading into the season. Six of McManus's nine total misses on the year came in the final three games of the season, including two near-impossibly long misses in Week 17 versus Oakland, so his issues are likely not overarching. He remains one of the league's biggest legs.