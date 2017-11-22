Broncos' Brandon McManus: Hits 45-yarder
McManus converted two point-after attempts and a 45-yard field goal during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati. He missed a 61-yard attempt during the contest.
The missed kick snapped an eight-field-goal streak for McManus. McManus started the season missing five of his first 13 attempts, but has since hit nine of 10 attempts, the 61-yard miss on Sunday his lone flub. It looks like McManus has shook the yips that plagued him earlier this year.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...