Broncos' Brandon McManus: Hits 45-yarder

McManus converted two point-after attempts and a 45-yard field goal during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati. He missed a 61-yard attempt during the contest.

The missed kick snapped an eight-field-goal streak for McManus. McManus started the season missing five of his first 13 attempts, but has since hit nine of 10 attempts, the 61-yard miss on Sunday his lone flub. It looks like McManus has shook the yips that plagued him earlier this year.