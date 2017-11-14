Broncos' Brandon McManus: Hits double digits
McManus converted all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try en route to 10 points in Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots.
McManus has now reached double figures in back-to-back games heading into Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
