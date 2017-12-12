Broncos' Brandon McManus: Hits double figures

McManus made field goals from 31, 53 and 40 yards but missed a 29-yard attempt in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Jets, when he also converted his two extra-point tries.

McManus' 11 points tied his season-high mark, pushing him up to 85 points on the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop