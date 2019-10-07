Broncos' Brandon McManus: Hits two field goals, two PATs
McManus converted field goals of 40- and 46-yards and two point-after attempts during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers. He missed a 54-yard attempt during the contest.
McManus has now converted 30 consecutive field-goal tries from inside 50 yards, a streak that dates back to Week 15 of the 2017 season. That sort of consistency, paired with his just recently snapped streak of 90 consecutive point-after attempts, provides the kind of reliability kickers seldom offer. McManus is not, however, your guy for the big-point kicks. Despite a powerful leg, he has now missed seven consecutive tries from 50 yards and out, last converting such a kick in Week 1 of last season.
