Broncos' Brandon McManus: Improves in 2018

McManus ended 2018 having connected on 20 of 25 field goals, with a long of 53, and converting all 35 of his point-after attempts.

McManus struggled mightily in 2017, missing from all over the field. His conversion percentage improved only slightly in 2018 -- ranking 26th in the league at 80% -- but he was a perfect 18 for 18 inside 50 yards. It was from the outer limits where he struggled, connecting on just two of seven field goals of 50 yards or longer. Most notably, he missed field goals of 62 yards and 51 yards at the end of both halves against Houston. The Temple product still managed to nail game-winners against the Raiders and Chargers and was one of only three kickers to convert all of his point-after attempts. His opportunities faded down the stretch along with a dinged-up Denver offense, with just two multi-attempt games in the final seven contests of the season. He figures to improve to the extent Denver's offense improves in 2019.