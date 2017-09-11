Broncos' Brandon McManus: Inks new four-year deal
McManus signed a four-year deal with the Broncos on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McManus is in the midst of his four season with Denver. The deal likely secures a long-term stay with the Broncos for the foreseeable future.
