Broncos' Brandon McManus: Just two points

McManus did not attempt a field goal but made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders.

McManus sports just seven points over his last two outings, as the Broncos offense has struggled to put him in scoring position. With another quarterback change looming, he'll hope they break their rut Sunday in Miami.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop