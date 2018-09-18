Broncos' Brandon McManus: Kicks game-winner to seal 2-0 start

McManus nailed both of his field goals and two extra points during Sunday's 20-19 win over the Raiders.

McManus came up clutch with the game on the line as he calmly drilled a game-winning 36-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in regulation. The Broncos kicker made amends for his missed extra point in Week 1 with the strong outing.

