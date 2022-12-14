McManus (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.
McManus is back on the injury report to start Week 15 prep as a limited participant due to a quadriceps injury. However, he was in the same position last week and ultimately suited up and made all four of his point-after tries (didn't attempt a field goal) during the Broncos' loss to Kansas City. Barring a setback, McManus figures to suit up Sunday against the Cardinals.
