Broncos' Brandon McManus: Lone kicker on roster
Following the release of Taylor Bertolet, McManus is now the only placekicker on the Broncos' roster.
McManus has held Denver's kicking job since the 2014 season, so it's not especially surprising to see the team part ways with Bertolet. McManus has a strong leg that theoretically gets a boost from altitude at home, but his 2019 fantasy prospects are largely tied to how well the team's offense clicks with Joe Flacco now at quarterback. McManus made 20 of 25 field-goal attempts last season, while converting all 35 of his extra point tries, en route to recording 95 points, which ranked him 20th among NFL kickers in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Five not-so-sleepers to avoid
We've been talking about sleepers all day, but Ben Gretch is here to name five you should keep...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Going shopping for super sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg uses the CBS Sports Average Draft Position to go bargain shopping on the top...
-
Heath Cummings Sleepers 2.0
Heath Cummings says the Melvin Gordon holdout could create enormous value for the Chargers...