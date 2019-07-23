Broncos' Brandon McManus: Lone kicker on roster

Following the release of Taylor Bertolet, McManus is now the only placekicker on the Broncos' roster.

McManus has held Denver's kicking job since the 2014 season, so it's not especially surprising to see the team part ways with Bertolet. McManus has a strong leg that theoretically gets a boost from altitude at home, but his 2019 fantasy prospects are largely tied to how well the team's offense clicks with Joe Flacco now at quarterback. McManus made 20 of 25 field-goal attempts last season, while converting all 35 of his extra point tries, en route to recording 95 points, which ranked him 20th among NFL kickers in 2018.