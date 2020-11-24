site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes all four kicks
By
RotoWire Staff
McManus made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Dolphins.
McManus' pair of field goals both came in the second quarter, from 29 and 47 yards. The veteran has been tremendously consistent this season, and now sports 78 points through 10 games.
