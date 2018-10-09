Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes both kicks
McManus made a 30-yard field goal and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 34-16 loss to the Jets.
McManus did all that was required of him on a day when Denver's offense struggled to put him in scoring position. Through five games, McManus has registered 24 points, making all 18 of his kicking opportunities.
