McManus did not attempt a field goal and made all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Though McManus was perfect on his extra-point attempts Sunday, his production was limited by a surprisingly effective day for Denver's offense. Going forward, it's unlikely that the Broncos will all of a sudden be a team that consistently finishes drives in the end zone. For that reason, McManus remains a solid play based on Denver's tendency to stall in scoring range. The 31-year-old kicker will look to bounce back for fantasy purposes when the Broncos host the Cardinals in Week 15.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Full participant Friday•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Increases activity Thursday•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Short on game-winner•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes one field goal in loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes three field goals in loss•