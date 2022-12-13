McManus did not attempt a field goal and made all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chiefs.

Though McManus was perfect on his extra-point attempts Sunday, his production was limited by a surprisingly effective day for Denver's offense. Going forward, it's unlikely that the Broncos will all of a sudden be a team that consistently finishes drives in the end zone. For that reason, McManus remains a solid play based on Denver's tendency to stall in scoring range. The 31-year-old kicker will look to bounce back for fantasy purposes when the Broncos host the Cardinals in Week 15.