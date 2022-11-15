McManus connected on his only field-goal attempt, while also making his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

McManus converted his lone field-goal attempt from 39 yards Sunday. Denver continued to struggle offensively, limiting opportunities in scoring range. The Broncos' inability to move the ball consistently is a cause for concern for fantasy managers relying on McManus' production. With a favorable matchup against the Raiders in Week 11, the veteran kicker could see plenty of opportunities to produce for fantasy purposes.