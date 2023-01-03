McManus made his only field-goal attempt and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.
McManus was perfect Sunday and accounted for six of the Broncos' 24 points in the contest. The veteran kicker connected on his lone field-goal attempt from 49 yards out, and he has now made 27 of his 35 field-goal tries this season. McManus will look to finish the campaign with another solid performance in a Week 18 matchup with the Chargers
