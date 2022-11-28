McManus made one of his two field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

McManus connected on a 27-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but missed his only other attempt wide left from 56 yards out in the closing seconds of the first half. Denver's offensive struggles continued Sunday, limiting the veteran kicker's opportunities in scoring range. McManus will look to get back on track when the Broncos visit the Ravens in Week 13.