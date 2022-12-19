McManus made one of his two field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 24-15 win over the Cardinals.

McManus accounted for six of the Broncos' 24 points Sunday, but the veteran could have had a bigger day if not for a miss from 38 yards out at the end of the first quarter. In 14 games, the 31-year-old kicker has made 24 of his 32 field-goal attempts this season. His 75 percent field-goal percentage is his lowest mark since the 2017 season. McManus will look to have a more productive outing in Week 16 when the Broncos visit the Rams.