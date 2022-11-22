McManus made three of his four field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders.

McManus converted once from 52 yards and twice from 48 yards on his three field goals. The veteran's other attempt was blocked in the closing seconds of the first half. McManus' three field goals were his most since Week 6, as Denver's offense continues to struggle. Getting into scoring range is a tall order for Denver, but the 31-year-old will look to build off his solid performance when the Broncos visit the Panthers in Week 12.