McManus made three of his four field-goal attempts and did not have any extra-point tries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts.

McManus accounted for all of the Broncos' nine points Thursday, as the offense continued its slow start to the 2022 season. The veteran kicker's only miss came on a blocked kick by the Colts late in the third quarter. Through five games, McManus now boasts 37 points, ranking third among kickers league-wide. If the Broncos' continue to finish offensive drives, the 31-year-old could continue to see plenty of opportunities to add to his impressive start.