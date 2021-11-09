McManus connected on three of his four field-goal attempts, while making one of his two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Cowboys.

McManus made field goals from 27, 42 and 53 yards Sunday. After going perfect in field-goal attempts to start the year, McManus has now missed kicks in back-to-back games. The Denver offense showed some life against Dallas, and the veteran kicker could benefit from being in field goal range more often if the team can carry over this success. McManus and the Broncos will host the Eagles in Week 10.