McManus made both of his field-goal tries and did not attempt an extra point in Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Rams.

McManus converted from 55 and 49 yards out in the contest on a day when the Broncos' offense struggled. Through 15 games, the veteran kicker has now made 26 of his 34 field-goal attempts this season. McManus could see more opportunities in scoring range in a Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs, as the two teams combined for 62 total points in Week 14.