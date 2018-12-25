Broncos' Brandon McManus: Meager output in Week 16 loss
McManus missed a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the first half and drilled two extra-point tries in the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday.
McManus was brought on for the Hail Mary field-goal attempt after Case Keenum connected with Courtland Sutton for 20 yards down to the Raiders 40-yard line with four seconds remaining in the first half. However, the kick came up short, and McManus wouldn't get another field-goal opportunity the rest of the night. Despite the miss, McManus' 82.6 percent success rate this season (19-for-23) on field goals represents a nice improvement from the 75.0 percent figure he generated in 2017, and his only misses have all come from beyond 50 yards. He'll look to finish the campaign on a strong note versus the Chargers in Week 17.
