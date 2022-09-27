McManus made one of his two field-goal attempts and did not have any extra-point tries in Sunday night's 11-10 win over the 49ers.
McManus drilled a 55-yard field goal on his first kick, but he went wide right from 53 yards on his second attempt. Through three games, he now sports 23 points, tying him for tenth league-wide at his position.
