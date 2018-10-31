Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses field goal
McManus missed one of his two field-goal attempts but made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Chiefs.
McManus converted from 36 yards after missing wide right from 55 yards on his first attempt of the game. His 56 points thus far are tied for 13th among kickers.
