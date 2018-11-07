Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses game-winning attempt

McManus missed two of his three field-goal attempts, including a potential game-winning 51-yarder as time expired, but made both his extra-point tries in Week 9's loss to the Texans.

McManus missed wide right twice, but in his defense, his first misfire came from a whopping 62 yards out. While he was able to convert from 44 yards in the first quarter, McManus will still be disappointed by failing an opportunity to give his team a victory later on.