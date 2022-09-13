McManus made three of four field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Monday night's 17-16 loss to the Seahawks.
McManus converted from 30, 40 and 26 yards prior to missing a potential game-winning kick from 64 yards on Denver's last drive. Despite that miss, his 10 total points still made it a pretty productive start to the campaign.
